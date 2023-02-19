Bunting scores twice, Leafs down Canadiens in Toronto debuts for O'Reilly, Acciari

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with goaltender Joseph Woll (60) and teammates after the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens in NHL hockey action, in Toronto on Saturday, Feb.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with goaltender Joseph Woll (60) and teammates after the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens in NHL hockey action, in Toronto on Saturday, Feb.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton