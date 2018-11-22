

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Winter won’t officially arrive for another month but it sure feels like it is already here.

The temperature in Toronto dipped to a low of – 13 C early Thursday morning, breaking a 29-year-old record for this date (-12.4 C).

As of 7 a.m. the temperature had climbed just above the record-breaking mark at – 12 C but with the wind chill it felt closer to – 17.

The good news is that there is some relief on the way. The temperature won’t top – 5 C today but Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 3 C on Friday and highs of 5 C and 6 C on Saturday and Sunday.

An extreme cold weather alert issued by the city on Wednesday was in effect overnight but was lifted at around 8 a.m. as temperatures improved.

A warming centre at Metro Hall, which is opened when the alert is issued, will remain open until noon on the day the alert is cancelled.

It was just the second time in the last 10 years that such an alert had been issued in November.

“There is lots of sunshine today but it will not be enough to counteract those cold northerly winds,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Thursday morning. “It is a beautiful day but it will be a frigid one and you are going to need to bundle up.”

The average daytime low for this time of year is – 1.8 C.

Dr. Christine Navarro urged residents to stay on top of weather reports and get prepared for the cold months ahead.

“If you haven’t already, people should plan for the weather,” she told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “Make sure that your heating is working properly, keep your homes at 21 C and make sure that you have an emergency kit in preparation for any power outages that happen this winter.”