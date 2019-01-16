

CTV News Toronto





Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert as temperatures drop Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.

With the wind chill, temperatures could reach -14 by this afternoon and -19 overnight.

The city’s medical officer of health made the call shortly after 7:30 a.m.

This is the third extreme cold weather alert in Toronto this season. It will remain in effect until further notice.

During the alert, street outreach workers ramp up their efforts to bring people inside.

A warming centre at Metro Hall will open by 7 p.m. and will remain open until noon on the day the alert is cancelled.

Transit tokens will also be available to the most vulnerable at one of the city’s many drop-in centres.

Toronto residents are urged to dress warmly and avoid prolonged periods outdoors while the alert is in effect.

“Extreme cold weather alerts activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside,” a release from the city reads.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children.”

The bitter cold won’t be without some snow.

A 60 per cent chance of flurries is likely in the city this morning. Though the snowfall dissipates by the afternoon, it is expected to pick up again late Thursday and stretch through the weekend.

Thursday will stay cold, with the wind chill hovering around -16 during the day.

For more on what what's offered during an extreme cold weather alert, visit the City of Toronto.