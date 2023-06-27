Bullets from reported drive-by shooting hit daycare in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after bullets fired during a reported drive-by shooting struck daycare near St. Lawrence Market.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. near The Esplanade and Market Street, just west of Jarvis Street.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

In a tweet, police said that the daycare was not open at that time of the shooting.

SHOOTING:

Market St + The Esplanade

7:33 a.m.

- Police have responded to reports of a drive-by shooting, with bullets striking a daycare

- No reported injuries, daycare was not open

- Officers are on scene investigating

- Anyone w/info contact police @TPS51Div#GO1482496

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.