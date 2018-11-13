

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A residential building in the city’s Mt. Dennis neighbourhood has been evacuated after a gas leak was reported to the police.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Emmett Avenue near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that reports indicated a sulfer-like smell coming from within the building.

Police initially said that a dog had been found deceased in the building, but Toronto Fire later confirmed the animal was recovering.

No one else has been reported injured, police said.

According to police, 25 buses are being sent to the area in order to shelter residents who have been told to evacuate the building.

Students at York Humber High School, which is located within walking distance of Emmett Avenue, were advised to stay away from the building.

Paramedics said that five ambulances and two buses have been dispatched to the scene. Toronto Fire has also dispatched 14 trucks to the area.

Police said that the gas is contained within the residential building. Members of the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear team are investigating the incident.

The cause of the gas leak has not yet been determined.