

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The brother of a Toronto police officer who was killed in the line of duty 25 years ago said that he is “certainly not afraid” of facing the man convicted in his brother’s murder during a parole hearing later this year.

On June 17, 1994, Const. Todd Baylis and his partner Const. Mike Leone were shot while attempting to arrest a suspect who was wanted for drug trafficking. Police said the suspect, Clinton Gayle, was carrying a large amount of crack cocaine and a loaded handgun.

Gayle shot Mike Leone during a pursuit and then proceeded to shoot Todd Baylis point blank in the head. Mike Leone survived the incident, but Todd Baylis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was 25-year-old at the time and had been with the Toronto Police Service for four years.

Gayle was convicted of murder and attempted murder, and was handed two life sentences without possibility for parole for 25 years. This June, he becomes eligible for parole. Gayle has already applied for his release.

In a sit-down interview with CTV News Toronto, Cory Baylis said there isn’t a day that goes by where he doesn’t think about his older brother.

“It’s part of an altered life for us now,” he said. “In situations such as this, you never really get to heal. The bandage always gets ripped off.”

“It’s basically scars healing on scars.”

The day his brother was shot, the family was in Florida on a vacation. Cory Baylis said that he remembers coming home to see his father crying.

“My first thought was ‘what happened? Did something happen to my mom?’ And then my dad turned to me and said ‘Todd’s dead.’”

“You don’t really know what to do. You start crying, you start swearing, you’re cursing, you want to throw things, you want to hit things … your whole world comes crashing down.”

Cory Baylis has started an online petition urging the parole board to deny the release, a measure he says he took to be proactive about the process. As of Friday, the petition had more than 21,000 signatures.

In the meantime, Cory Baylis is working on a victim’s impact statement, which he will read at the hearing later this year.

“I wouldn’t say I look forward to it, but I’m certainly not afraid of it. This is my family. It’s well known you don’t mess with family,” he said.

According to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, cop killers should spend their lives behind bars.

“It is that protection mechanism,” he said. “Anything that will cause someone to deter from doing that, So if the law stands behind us, it is one more tool that I think is necessary,”

For Cory Baylis, he says that while it may have been 25 years since his brother was killed, for him, “it’s always yesterday.”

“I’m angry,” said Cory Baylis. “And I think if he was granted parole, I’d be absolutely furious. I’d be shocked.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Austin Delaney