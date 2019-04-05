

CTV News Toronto





One of the suspects accused in the kidnapping of a Markham student appeared in court briefly on Friday morning.

Wearing a hoodie and handcuffs, Abdullahi Adan stood in a Newmarket courtroom where a judge ultimately put his case over to April 8. A date is expected to be set for a bail hearing.

The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Wanzen Lu.

On March 23, Lu was walking through his condo building parking garage with a friend when he was ambushed by a group of masked men.

The men reportedly jumped out of a minivan and attacked Lu, Tasering him multiple times when he resisted. Police said Lu was then forced against his will into the van.

For four days, the Chinese international student was nowhere to be found.

Then, on March 27, a disoriented Lu wandered onto a property in Gravenhurst, Ont. – hours away from where he was taken in Markham.

An area resident spotted Lu and called police.

Investigators previously said they believe Lu was driven to the rural area by his abductors and dropped off. The man who found him told CP24 that Lu had pieces of duct tape stuck to his sweater, cuts on his knees, and marks on his arms, possibly from being tied up.

Lu was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been reunited with his family who travelled from China upon being notified of his disappearance.

Police said a ransom demand was made in exchange for Lu’s return “later in the investigation.”

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Both Adan and 33-year-old Hashim Abdullahi are facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

A third suspect was identified yesterday.

Muzamil Addow, 28, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in the incident. Addow is said to be a Toronto resident. A photo of the suspect was released in an effort to locate him.

There has been no word on the identity or description for the fourth suspect.

Police said the investigating is ongoing and that “significant resources” have been dedicated to the case.