Brand of frozen snack recalled in Ontario over undeclared ingredients
A brand of frozen snacks has been recalled after it was discovered that some of its products distributed in Ontario contained undeclared ingredients.
On Jan. 19, Health Canada issued a recall for 320 gram boxes of Kroes Croquettes' frozen frikandellens. The products contain milk ingredients that were not listed on the label, according to the agency.
Consumers are being asked to check to see if they have any of the recalled products. If so, do not consume the products and instead, throw them out or return them to the location where it was purchased.
“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the agency said.
At this time, there have been no reported reactions to the recalled items.
