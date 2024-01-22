TORONTO
Toronto

    • Brand of frozen snack recalled in Ontario over undeclared ingredients

    A label for Kroes Croquettes' frozen frikandellens can be seen above. (Health Canada) A label for Kroes Croquettes' frozen frikandellens can be seen above. (Health Canada)
    Share

    A brand of frozen snacks has been recalled after it was discovered that some of its products distributed in Ontario contained undeclared ingredients.

    On Jan. 19, Health Canada issued a recall for 320 gram boxes of Kroes Croquettes' frozen frikandellens. The products contain milk ingredients that were not listed on the label, according to the agency.

    Consumers are being asked to check to see if they have any of the recalled products. If so, do not consume the products and instead, throw them out or return them to the location where it was purchased.

    “Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the agency said.

    At this time, there have been no reported reactions to the recalled items.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What's left to accomplish under the Liberal-NDP pact keeping PM Trudeau in power?

    Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News