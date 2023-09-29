Toronto

Brampton woman charged after allegedly defrauding local church over $275,000

A former employee of St. Paul’s United Church has been charged with fraud totalling over $5,000.

Police say the employee worked at the church between October 2020 and January 2023. During this time, she was in charge of collecting payment for church hall rentals for events such as meetings, weddings and concerts. It is alleged that the employee redirected the funds from the church hall directly into personal bank accounts.

St. Paul’s United Church has reportedly been defrauded more than $275,000.

Police arrested Elizabeth Sarginson, 50, of Brampton, on Thursday.

She will appear in court on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Peel Regional Police fraud bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335.

