Brampton teen charged in connection with fatal January car crash

Peel police have arrested and charged a teenage boy from Brampton in connection with a fatal collision that took place in January.

According to a statement issued by police Tuesday, the incident ocurred on Jan. 27, at approximately 9:10 p.m., when 24-year-old Sumit Kataria, of Brampton was driving in the intersection of Mavis Road and Clementine Boulevard.

Investigators say he was struck by another driver before being transported to a nearby trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was not injured.

On May 19, a teenage boy from Brampton, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, was arrested and charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) prevents the youth’s identity from being shared.

Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the crash to contact them at at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.