

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel police say a 15-year-old Brampton girl is facing charges in connection with the death of her newborn baby.

According to police, the teen gave birth to a baby on May 22 and did not disclose the birth to anyone.

The body of the child was found in the area of the girl’s home in Brampton on May 25, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

The teen was arrested and charged with indignity to a dead body and concealing the body of a child.

The name of the female cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.