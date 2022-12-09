Brampton students collect more than 1,500 socks for the homeless

Students at Fletcher’s Creek Senior Public School in Brampton, Ont. are seen with socks they collected for Regeneration Brampton. (Provided by Kayla Monaghan) Students at Fletcher’s Creek Senior Public School in Brampton, Ont. are seen with socks they collected for Regeneration Brampton. (Provided by Kayla Monaghan)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton