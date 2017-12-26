Brampton stabbing sends woman to hospital
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 8:26PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 26, 2017 9:14PM EST
A 26-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police said the stabbing happened in the area of Richvale Drive and Sandalwood Parkway at around 7:15 p.m.
Police described the woman’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
There is no suspect information so far.