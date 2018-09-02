

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a Brampton shooting that took place in the overnight hours of Sunday.

At around 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Kennedy Road North for reports of the sounds of gunshots heard.

Peel paramedics said they transported a male with critical injuries and a female with serious injuries to a trauma centre from the scene.

At around 8 a.m., Peel Regional Police said one of the victims had succumbed to their injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been provided.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.