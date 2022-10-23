Brampton says it's 'well prepared' ready for municipal election following last-minute plea for more staff

The City of Brampton says it is “well prepared” for Monday’s municipal elections, despite a Sundy morning callout for staff due to an “unprecedented number of public and staff election worker resignations and training no-shows.”

An internal email sent by Brampton’s Interim Chief Administrative Officer and City Clerk to all staff around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday said the city was looking for at least 150 people to work on election day.

In the email, which was obtained by CTV News Toronto, the city says the staff need to be available “in various capacities from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.”

Staff in non-critical roles were informed in the email they may also be asked to help with election delivery.

It’s unclear why a large number of staff resigned or refused to show up, but later in the afternoon city officials confirmed they were prepared for election day.

“Each election, some staffing shortages are experienced on the morning of voting day. In anticipation of this, and to prepare for contingencies, the city clerk and chief administrative officer this morning jointly issued a request for internal staff to be on standby to help deliver tomorrow’s election, if needed,” officials said in a statement late Sunday afternoon.

“There has been an overwhelmingly positive response, and the city is well prepared to deliver tomorrow’s election.”

The city stressed that all voting locations have adequate staff who have been trained.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs confirmed they did not receive any correspondences from the City of Brampton regarding election day staffing.

The City of Brampton is committed to delivering an accessible, transparent and fair 2022 Municipal Election.



The City’s staffing model for the Election includes hiring extra staff for each voting location. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/NvTaXX34zV — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) October 23, 2022

Voters will head to the polls between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Brampton mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur released a statement Sunday morning expressing concern about the city’s staffing situation and warning that her campaign team will have a team of lawyers monitoring the election.

"The clerk's office should have sent sufficient notice of the situation with election day staffing to all campaigns in a timely manner, not less than 24 hours until the vote begins,” their statement reads.

"The city should have anticipated Diwali on Monday, and better prepared for tomorrow's election."

CTV News Toronto has reached out to incumbent Patrick Brown’s campaign but has yet to receive a response.