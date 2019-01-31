

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Pop singer Alessia Cara is heading out on a Canadian concert tour this spring.

Last year's Grammy winner for best new artist has revealed plans for a 12-city tour throughout May to support her second full-length album "The Pains of Growing."

The Brampton, Ont.-raised performer will roll through many cities in her home province, including stops in Ottawa (May 11), Hamilton (May 12), Toronto (May 17) and Thunder Bay (May 19).

Among the other cities with dates are Winnipeg (May 20), Regina (May 21), Calgary (May 25) and Vancouver (May 27).

Earlier this week Cara was nominated for three Juno Awards -- single of the year for "Growing Pains," artist of the year and fan choice.