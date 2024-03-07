Brampton, Ont., mother pays $700 for a baby monitor. Now, she has to pay a monthly subscription fee to use it
A Brampton mother who spent nearly $700 on a baby monitor is shocked to learn she now has to pay a subscription fee to keep using its top-of-the-line safety features.
"It had the safe sleep feature so you could track her breathing without her wearing anything, and the monitor was almost $700," Julia Gonsalves told CTV News Toronto.
Gonsalves bought the Miku Smart Baby Monitor for her daughter Stella, and it was working fine until one night.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"In the middle of the night, it shut off. It said we had to update it, and so we updated it, and then all of our baby's information was gone," said Gonsalves.
When she looked at the screen, Gonsalves said it instructed her to "activate membership." That's when she found out the company changed hands and required a $10 monthly subscription fee, or most of the safety features would no longer work.
"The breathing monitoring has been removed and it used to alert us and save the video whenever she made a noise. That's been removed and the videos we had from when she was a newborn are gone too," said Gonsalves.
CTV News reached out to Innovative Health Monitoring LLC, which sells the baby monitor, but did not receive a response.
However, online, Innovative Health Monitoring LLC says it has "purchased the assets and operations of Miku Inc." and that "many of the features you have been receiving for free will now require a monthly subscription fee."
Companies are always trying to find ways to increase their revenue and now more of them are developing monthly subscriptions for their services.
"Instead of selling you something once, they would rather charge you month after month for it," said Carmi Levy, a technology analyst based in London, Ont.
Many consumers have been getting used to paying monthly charges for music and television streaming services. Now, there are subscription fees for fitness websites, doorbell companies and social media platforms that are all trying to cash in monthly payments.
"It's not to the consumer's advantage. They pay more and more and get less and less, and they have to keep paying month after month," said Levy.
Gonsalves said it's unfair to be charged monthly fees since she had already purchased the monitor when all of its features were initially included. So, she refuses to pay the monthly fees and feels she deserves a refund.
"It's such a steep amount to pay and then to have to pay more every month on top of it," said Gonsalves.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
Products marketed toward women and girls such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothes can cost more than their equivalent for men or boys, a phenomenon that's been dubbed the “pink tax.”
Drake Bell to share claims of abuse as a child star in new docuseries
A new series about the 'Dark Side of Kids TV' will feature former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell sharing his account of abuse he says he experienced while working in entertainment as a minor.
NEW Trans youth policies make majority of Canadians 'uncomfortable': survey
A new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News shows a majority of Canadian adults express at least some discomfort around policies on transgender inclusion in sports, hormone treatments for youth and changes to students' pronouns in schools.
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy are meant for long-term use. Some patients want to stop
Millions who have dropped pounds and boosted their health using popular obesity drugs like Wegovy are facing a new dilemma: What happens if they stop taking them?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.