TORONTO -- A Brampton man wanted in connection with the 2006 murder of his wife is now in custody after he was located in Mexico, Peel Regional Police say.

Malena Morales, a 31-year-old mother of two, was found murdered inside her family's apartment in the area of Steeles and McMurchy avenues in Brampton in the early morning hours of July 13, 2006.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued the following day for the arrest of the victim's husband, Henry Morales, who was 30 years old at the time of the homicide.

Investigators believed that sometime after the murder, Morales fled from Canada to Mexico and in 2009, his case was profiled on the television show 'America's Most Wanted.'

In 2019, 13 years after the murder, Morales was located in Mexico.

"After a ten-month long extradition process, and with assistance from Mexican authorities, he was arrested on the outstanding warrant," Peel police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

"Investigators immediately traveled to Mexico and escorted him back to Canada."

Morales, who is now 44, has been charged with murder and is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact investigators.