

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The Mayor of Brampton wants to install CCTV cameras on Highways 410 and 403 in Peel Region following a spike in gun violence in the area.

The news comes after a man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting on Highway 410 on Tuesday.

Police said that Giovanni Delahaye, 28, of Brampton, a 17-year-old male and a 26-year-old female were travelling in a vehicle on Highway 410 near Derry Road when a dark coloured vehicle pulled up beside them and began firing multiples bullets at the victims.

Delahaye died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Police.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects or the suspect vehicle.

As the investigation continues, in a news release issued Saturday Mayor Patrick Brown said that closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) could make the difference.

“The recent targeted gang shootings on the 410 have in part been due to the lack of cameras and the quick ability to vacate the scene,” the news release reads.

“We can’t permit blind spots like this that gangs are obviously taking advantage of.”

Peel Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Tuesday’s incident marked the fourth shooting on Highway 410 in less than a year. They did not confirm that the incident was gang related, however.

Despite that, on Friday the Peel Police Services Board passed a motion to approve working with the Ontario government to fund placing CCTV cameras along the 410 and 403 in the Peel Region.

Copy of my successful motion at the Peel Police Board pushing for cameras on Hwy 410 and 403 to combat GTA gang activity. #brampoli #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/XHGMFX6Yar — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) October 27, 2019

“Being a Safe City is a core priority for our City Council and we will continue to focus on providing the necessary resources to keep Brampton a safe city to live, work and play,” Brown added.

The province has since responded to the motion.

"Should the Ministry of Transportation receive a submission from the Peel Police Service Board, it will be given due consideration in consultation with our counterparts at the Ministry of the Solicitor General," government spokesperson Barbara Mottram said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

The motion states that closed circuit cameras have proven to reduce instances of crime and help with police investigations.