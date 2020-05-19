TORONTO -- A Brampton man says he was shocked when the $200 e-transfer he sent his daughter to help her buy food during the pandemic ended up in someone else’s bank account.

It was one month ago that George Tarseos decided to send his daughter the money to help her buy groceries. He used an e-transfer with his bank and called her to see if she received it.

“According to the TD banking system it was deposited, but she (his daughter) said it wasn't deposited," Tarseos said. “So I sent another $200 and this time she said she received it.”

Tarseos said that when he contacted his bank he was told he had incorrectly entered his daughter's email address on the first e-transfer forgetting one letter.

The $200 was e-transferred to someone else, and they had auto deposit meaning the money was automatically deposited into their account.

Tarseos said his bank told him “there is nothing we can do about it the money has been deposited."

In response to CTV News Toronto’s request for comment, TD Bank Group said “if the recipient has enabled auto deposit, there is no need for a security question, as the money will be automatically deposited. It is crucial to ensure the details…are correct, as auto deposit transactions can't be cancelled.”

Tarseos said he was told for privacy reasons he can't find out where his money went.

The bank said it recommends providing an accurate email address for recipient of the e-transfer, including an effective security password question with an answer known only to the sender and recipient. The bank advised clients to not include the password in the message.

In the end, the bank refunded Tarseos the $200, but he says the next time he plans to give money to his daughter he will give her cash.