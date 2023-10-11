Brampton man hit with 16 charges following unsuccessful carjacking, police chase

A 24-year-old man from Brampton is facing 16 charges in the aftermath of a string of incidents in Mississauga.

Police say that on Oct. 6, just after 5 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle in a hotel parking lot with a suspicious license plate. During that investigation, the driver of the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee, causing damage to several vehicles, both civilian and police, in the area.

The man then fled on foot, then unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle and carjack another, police said.

When officers located the driver nearby, he then allegedly pepper sprayed them before being taken into custody.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by Peel paramedics at the scene.

Rajbir Singh, 24, of Brampton, has been charged with two counts each of assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, failure to comply with a release order, and possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of an imitation weapon, breach of probation and theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a handful of other offences.

He is also facing charges related to five separate incidents in the last year entailing similar offences.

Singh was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.