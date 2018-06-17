

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead inside her West Queen West apartment earlier this week.

Victoria Selby-Readman was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma inside the fifth-floor apartment that she rented at a building on Richmond Street near Niagara Street on Tuesday evening.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said that they have now arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with her death.

Police say the suspect met the accused through social media websites.They say that investigators believed other woman may have also been contacted by the accused on social media websites. Those people are being urged to contact police.

Richard Isaac, 41, of Brampton, appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday to face one count of second-degree murder.