

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 38-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday after receiving calls about a pedestrian struck in the area.

When police arrived on scene, a man, identified as a 34-year-old Caledon resident, was found suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police say the major collision and forensic units attended the scene and determined that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the collision and the man’s death.

Homicide detectives were then called in to lead the investigation.

In a news release issued on Sunday afternoon, police said that Avtar Dhammi has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the crash.

Dhammi appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Sunday, where he was remanded into custody.