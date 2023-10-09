Toronto

Brampton man charged with firearm offences following traffic stop in Mississauga

A Peel police cruiser can be seen above. (Cam Woolley/ CP24) A Peel police cruiser can be seen above. (Cam Woolley/ CP24)

A 30-year-old man from Brampton has been arrested and charged with several firearm-related offences in the aftermath of a traffic stop in Mississauga.

Police say patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday at approximately 2:37 a.m., near the intersection of Mid-Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent.

During their investigation of the vehicle, police say they located a loaded firearm.

Gideon Bonsu, 30, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded or prohibited firearm, occupying a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm inside, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, and possessing a firearm contrary to a court order.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News