

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A parking enforcement officer was reportedly assaulted on the job after issuing a ticket to a parked vehicle.

The officer was doing his rounds in the area of Ardwold Gate and Spadina Rd. late Monday morning when he was approached by a man whose car had just been issued a ticket. Police said the man was acting in a manner that was “very aggressive.”

A suspect was arrested at the scene a short time after police arrived to investigate the incident.

Paul Saavedra, 28, has been charged with assault of a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.