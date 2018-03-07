Brampton man charged with assaulting peace officer after parking ticket altercation
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 5:02PM EST
A parking enforcement officer was reportedly assaulted on the job after issuing a ticket to a parked vehicle.
The officer was doing his rounds in the area of Ardwold Gate and Spadina Rd. late Monday morning when he was approached by a man whose car had just been issued a ticket. Police said the man was acting in a manner that was “very aggressive.”
A suspect was arrested at the scene a short time after police arrived to investigate the incident.
Paul Saavedra, 28, has been charged with assault of a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.