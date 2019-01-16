

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 31-year-old Brampton man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of an underage girl.

According to investigators, a man posing as a 17-year-old boy began conversations with a 14-year-old girl using social media in October 2018.

The girl met the man at a residence earlier this month following these online exchanges. Police allege the man then sexually assaulted the girl.

Investigators said they believe the man used the online profile name “West6North” and went by the name “Gobiii.”

A suspect police have identified as Neil Boni has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, harassing communications and mischief.

He was held for a bail hearing in court on Monday.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with the suspect to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.