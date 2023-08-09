Brampton man allegedly filmed victims in washrooms at over 30 locations in Ontario, Quebec, police say

Police arrested a 30-year-old Brampton man last week after he allegedly filmed a series of male victims – including toddlers – using public washrooms for sexual purposes.

Halton police said they first arrested the accused following an incident on March 23, 2023, at a Cineplex Cinemas on Winston Park Drive in Oakville, Ont.

A 13-year-old boy was using the bathroom when a man allegedly filmed him from over the top of the stall.

On April 1, police identified the suspect as Robert Russell and charged him with voyeurism.

Police said Russell was held in custody pending a bail hearing at that time.

After further investigation, police said they learned of additional incidents that occurred between October 2021 and March 2023 at about 30 locations across the Greater Toronto Area and one in Montreal. These locations varied from sporting events, movie theatres, public pools, and more, police said.

The victims, all male, ages ranged from about three years old to adulthood.

Police re-arrested Russell on Aug. 3. He is facing charges of voyeurism, and making and possessing child pornography.

None of the charges levied against the accused have been proven in court.

Russell is in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there are more victims in relation to Russell and ask anyone with information, or who has been victimized by him, to contact them at 905-825-4777, ext. 8986. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.