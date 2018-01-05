

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 55-year-old Brampton is facing charges after he allegedly impersonated a man 29 years his junior in a bid to avoid disclosing he was banned from driving after being stopped by the OPP in Caledon.

On Wednesday morning at 7:38 a.m., the OPP says an officer witnessed a red 2017 Ford Explorer fail to stop at a red light at the corner of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.

The officer pulled the driver over and the driver allegedly told the officer he was a 26-year-old man and provided a valid driver’s license that showed the young age.

However, the officer identified the driver as a male who is actually middle aged and is currently barred from driving.

As a result, a suspect identified as Dalwara Khela is facing charges including personation with intent to avoid arrest, obstruction of justice, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of driving while disqualified and failing to stop at a red light.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on Jan. 8.