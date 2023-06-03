Brampton house fire leaves one dead, two seriously injured, including a child

One person is dead and a child is one of two people injured after a house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say emergency services were called to the Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road area around 11 p.m. Friday.

Two adults and one child were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tweeted just before 7 a.m. Saturday that one of the adults died of their injuries.

The other adult and the child have been transported to trauma centres in life-threatening condition.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's office is investigating.