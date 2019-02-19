

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The City of Brampton is holding a vigil for an 11-year-old girl who was found dead at a Brampton home last week after an Amber Alert was issued for her.

People began to gather at Garden Square on Tuesday night around 5:45 p.m. to honour Riya Rajkumar.

“Honestly my heart is just broken. It was absolutely just horrible what happened to her. I feel for her mother, as a mother myself I could not imagine what she is going through,” an attendee of the vigil told CP24.

“Every time I see a post about her online my eyes tear up and I hug my son because it’s just heartbreaking. I just want her mother to know that the community is here to support her. I just wanted to be here to honour this little girl.”

Peel Regional Police launched an investigation into the abduction of Riya at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Riya’s mother told officers that the young girl was supposed to be celebrating her birthday with her father but he had failed to bring her home at the agreed upon time.

Police said Riya’s father Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, had made comments to the girl’s mother indicating that he planned to do harm to himself and his daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child at around 11:30 p.m. A short time later, police revealed Riya’s lifeless body had been located in her father’s basement apartment in Brampton.

Her father was arrested during a high-risk takedown at around midnight in the area of Highway 11 near Orillia.

He has been charged with first-degree murder but remains in hospital while he receives treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Community leaders, including Acting Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord, are attending the candle-light vigil, which is open to the public.

“We have members of different religious communities coming out to speak tonight as well as the mayor’s wife,” said Neighbourhood Watch Brampton spokesperson Nicole Cedrone, who is one of the organizers of the vigil.

Cedrone said members of the community have many unanswered questions about the tragic circumstances surrounding Riya’s death.

“Everybody has been horribly gripped by this. This is just absolutely horrible to have happened. We are still in shock. Our community is extremely sad,” she said.

She added that Neighbourhood Watch Brampton has started a fundraiser in support of Riya’s family and so far, $35,000 has been donated from people across the world.

Riya’s funeral is set to take place on Wednesday, according to a memorial page on Lotus Funeral and Cremation Centre’s website.

Riya’s classmates return to classes with heavy hearts

Over the past few days, supporters have left balloons, candles and stuffed toys at an ever-growing memorial outside the home where Riya was found.

On Tuesday, students of Meadowvale Village Public School returned to classes after a holiday weekend and continued to grapple with her tragic death.

A similar memorial of pink balloons and candles lay under a tree on the property. Inside the school, a memorial table has been set up to allow students and staff to leave messages of condolence to Riya’s family.

Parents dropping off their children at the school this morning said her loss is still fresh.

“I found out at work that she went to my daughter’s school. I was in tears for a good portion of the day,” one parent, who did not leave her name, said.

“Even though I didn’t know her,” the woman continued, her voice choked with emotion, “it just makes me…”

Since Friday, parents have been trying to find the right words to talk to their children about the devastating situation.

The Peel District School Board has pointed parents to resources on the school’s website to help kids cope, but some say it’s harder than they imagined.

“I think just open discussion, being there for them. Not holding anything back... Being an ear for them and being there to comfort her through the whole situation,” another mother said.

“I’m okay. As a parent, it is very emotional, it touches close to home. It’s my daughter’s school. She’s been here for six years, so it is very emotional.”

Counsellors are also back at the school today, as they were Friday, to help anyone still needing it as they grieve.