A quick scan of a room inside the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute shows no sign of its occupant. The room is silent. The bed is empty and neatly made up.

"Hi Janice!" calls a cheerful voice from the hallway. Turning toward the sound, you can see a smiling young man, propelling himself forward in a wheelchair.

It is a stark contrast to just one month ago, when Navindra Sookramsingh was wheeled into Brampton Police Headquarters on a hospital stretcher.

"I couldn't move my arms, I couldn't move my legs,” says the 21-year-old. “I think the only thing I could have done is look around and talk a little bit. And the doctors, they didn't give me the best of hopes."

We first met Sookramsingh on April 25, a little over a month after the hit-and-run accident that nearly killed him. At a morning news conference, he pleaded for someone to take responsibility for the crime, as tears began to coat a face already covered in lacerations.

"It feels gut wrenching. When I think about it, I feel I have no closure," he says Friday.

Sookramsingh was walking home from a St. Patrick's Day party when he was struck by a car in the southbound curb lane of West Drive, just south of Clark Boulevard in Brampton. The driver did not remain at the scene. Peel Regional Police have yet to make an arrest in the March 17 accident.

"I think it is frustrating for everybody: for family, for friends, for the investigators. There is someone that is going through all this, and we are actively still trying to find the individual that created this situation," says Const. Danny Marttini.

The accident shattered Sookramsingh's pelvis and left hip, punctured his lungs, broke several ribs and vertebrae, and jeopardized his ability to walk. Since then, he has undergone dozens of surgeries and procedures.

He often thinks of the driver who hit him.

"Sometimes I feel like I just want to look him in the face and ask him how it would feel if it would happen to him," says Sookramsingh.

Two-and-a-half months later, though, the young Brampton man is making progress -- both physically and emotionally.

"He's much, much better," says occupational therapist Young-in Russell.

When Sookramsingh came into her care two weeks ago, Russell says, "he had lots of pain and also muscle tightness, so he wasn't able to move his arm. Really, he couldn't move, like really, an inch."

But after two weeks of almost daily therapy, Sookramsingh can now move his arms 150 degrees in all directions.

"It's painful, it's really painful, but it's a stretch, and it's a lot of progress, from, you know, not being able to move my finger, to being able to move my shoulder."

Sookramsingh says that while he is progressing physically, emotionally he has been bolstered by the support he's received from the community. A GoFundMe page for the hit-and-run victim has raised close to $49,000. That money will be spent retrofitting his mother's home, where Sookramsingh hopes to return in a couple months, so he can have a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

"I thank everybody from the bottom of my heart," he says. "If I could give everyone a hug, and thank them -- I would. I would do anything, you know?"

And while he knows the months ahead hold many more challenges, Sookramsingh says he is approaching the future with some hope.

"I feel like the luckiest person, you know? It was a miracle I survived the accident in the first place, and I'm happy. I'm just happy to be talking to you."