

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A highrise in Brampton has been partially evacuated following a fire on the 11th floor of the building.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor of a building in the area of Kennedy Road South and Glidden Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Brampton Platoon Chief Gordon Fowler told CP24 at the scene that crews arrived to find heavy smoke conditions in the building and it appears the fire started in an electrical panel.

“We had a water leak earlier in the evening so I’m not sure if those two are tied in but right now initial thoughts are that they could be,” Fowler said.

The leak occurred on the 12th floor of the building shortly before the fire was reported on the 11th floor.

The fire was knocked down early Thursday morning and quality tests were conducted.

Transit buses have been brought in to transport some tenants to a local warming centre.

Fowler noted that communication with residents inside the building was a big challenge for crews on scene, who had to go door-to-door to notify tenants about the situation.

Fowler was unable to confirm when tenants will be allowed to return to their units.

“Right now… it looks like we do have some damage to the electrical system in the building,” he said.

Fowler said the Electrical Safety Authority has been called in to assess the situation and will be on scene this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.