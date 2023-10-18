Toronto

    • Brampton high school in lockdown following reported social media posts

    Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan) Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)

    Peel police have advised the public that a school is in lockdown following reports of a gun being posted on social media by a student.

    Police say the reports concern Sandalwood Heights Secondary School, located at 2671 Sandalwood Parkway East in Brampton.

    It is unclear if the gun posted to social media is a replica firearm.

    Police say the school has been placed into lockdown as a precaution. Officers are on scene, and no injuries have been reported.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The five-star hotel inside a UNESCO-listed palace

    For more than 120 years, the Matild Palace has stood over the Elisabeth Bridge, welcoming those who cross the Danube River from Buda to Pest – the two halves that make up Hungary’s capital city.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News