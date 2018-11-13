

CTV News Toronto





An elderly couple from Brampton is dead after a small plane crashed in Brantford early Tuesday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the Piper-Arrow plane crashed at the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue at around 8 a.m.

Officials believe the aircraft went down sometime overnight.

The two occupants of the plane have been pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified by OPP as 81-year-old Mildred Chamberlain and 76-year-old Ronald Chamberlain. Police said they were husband and wife.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate.