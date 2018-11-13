Brampton couple dead after small plane crashes at Brantford Municipal Airport
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 4:25PM EST
An elderly couple from Brampton is dead after a small plane crashed in Brantford early Tuesday morning.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the Piper-Arrow plane crashed at the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue at around 8 a.m.
Officials believe the aircraft went down sometime overnight.
The two occupants of the plane have been pronounced dead.
The victims have been identified by OPP as 81-year-old Mildred Chamberlain and 76-year-old Ronald Chamberlain. Police said they were husband and wife.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate.