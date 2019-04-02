

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person was taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton late Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway at around 11:15 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said two vehicles collided in the intersection.

One person was transported to hospital, while another sustained minor injuries, police said. There was no word on the extent of the injuries for the person who was transported.

The intersection was closed for most of the night as police investigated the collision. The area reopened at around 7:40 a.m.