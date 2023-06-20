Brampton bank robbery suspect who claimed to have an explosive device arrested
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested a 33-year-old Brampton man who allegedly claimed that he was wearing an explosive device while committing a bank robbery.
The incident happened the morning of June 15 near Main Street South and Queen Street East in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police said a man wearing a weighted vest entered a financial institution and demanded money. The suspect also indicted that he had an explosive device, police said.
“The victim, fearing for her safety, turned over a quantity of money, and the accused fled on foot,” PRP said in a June 20 news release.
Investigators quickly identified and arrested the accused.
A search warrant was subsequently executed at a Brampton residence. At that time, investigators said they seized clothing that was worn during the robbery as well as the money that was stolen.
Peel police have since determined that the weighted vest did not contain any explosives.
Jordan Krane, 33, of Brampton, has been charged with robbery.
He had a June 16 bail hearing.
Police said that they expect to lay more charges as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP’s Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
