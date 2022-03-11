Brampton 1960s burger joint inches back to golden days of late-night eats
Lorenzo Bada didn’t eat outside of the house much as a kid. Burgers also weren't commonplace in his half-Italian, half-French family.
Yet nearly 20 years ago, he purchased Sonny’s Drive-In -- a mom-and-pop burger joint in Brampton -- established in 1964.
“One of my first jobs was at a Wendy's when I was 14 years old,” Bada told CTV News Toronto. “I never thought one day I would actually own a place that would compete with it.”
Originally, Sonny’s had 10 locations, but now, the Brampton location is the only one left in the Greater Toronto Area.
“These types of places are definitely a dying breed,” Bada said. But, he believes they are worth fostering -- particularly now.
As McDonald’s and A&W locations multiply, Bada has only refined his focal point. “I just wanted to focus on the location I have,” he said.
“Sometimes bigger isn't better.”
During the brief chatter as a customer waits for their charcoal grilled burger to be topped with pickles or onions, there is a meaningful moment that takes place between a customer and a staff member – 80 per cent of whom have worked at Sonny’s for over a decade.
“Everyone has been in a shell in the last two years, I think people appreciate the one-on-one conversation,” Bada said. In his eyes, that is what keeps loyal customers coming. “Without those customers, none of us would be here.”
But during that two-year timespan, one of the hurdles the business has faced as a late-night eats joint, which typically sees 40 per cent of their business after 11 p.m., has been recouping that loss.
Typically, their parking lot would swell from empty to full with 50 to 60 people in a line stretching out the door around 2:30 a.m. and their picnic tables full until 4 a.m. “I couldn’t believe the percentage of the business after 11 p.m.”
Whether it’s a couple grabbing fresh cut fries after a movie, or bar-goers soaking up the night with greasy poutine, Sonny’s was the spot.
Just this month, the business began inching back to their normal hours after two years of closing at 9 p.m. Now, they are keeping their doors open until midnight Thursday to Sunday.
“I don't think those 3 a.m. days will ever go back,” Bada said.
“I have come to accept that the world has changed and we have to be happy with what we have right now.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
Russia's richest businessman tells Putin: Don't take us back to 1917
Russia's richest businessman has warned the Kremlin against confiscating assets of companies that have fled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, saying such a step would set the country back more than 100 years.
Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia
A drone that apparently flew undetected over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries.
Oil prices 'could set new record high' after ban on Russian fuel: expert
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed gas prices to record levels as Canada and other countries impose sanctions on Russian oil. One expert says it could be a while before we see any relief at the pumps.
No going back to what we used to think of as normal, experts say on pandemic anniversary
Marking two years since the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, experts say there is no going back to what was once considered normal before the virus appeared.
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
Speaking to CTV National News in an interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing fears about triggering an escalation from Russian forces.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
Michael Chong not running for Conservative leader, says 'now is not the time'
Michael Chong says he will not be entering the Conservative leadership race. The longtime Ontario MP and 2017 leadership contender had left the door open to the possibility of another run. Chong tweeted today that after some reflection he decided not to enter the contest.
Montreal
-
Taking matters into their own hands: denied care, more Montreal women removing IUDs themselves
One Montreal woman who removed her contraceptive IUD herself said it was far from her first choice. Maude Plourde-Desjardins tried more than 15 health clinics, but all refused to provide her with the service. A doctor says it's still not a good idea to DIY this procedure.
-
Community holds vigil for Montreal-area 16-year-old who died after stabbing
Friends and family of the slain 16-year-old who was stabbed near a high school on Montreal's West Island walked together with candles on Thursday night, as the community held a vigil a month after his death.
-
Quebec reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; children's vaccination still lags at 65 per cent
Quebec reported mostly encouraging COVID-19 numbers on Friday, despite just over a dozen new deaths. Hospitalizations dropped again, by 36, and the province should end up with only 1,000 people in hospital within the next week if the trend continues.
London
-
Public health officials investigating dog biting incident in West Lorne, Ont.
Southwestern Public Health officials want to speak with the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident in West Lorne, Ont.
-
Urban League of London urges city to reduce parking space approvals amid standards review
In an open letter, the Urban League of London (ULL) is urging city hall to reduce the number of parking space approvals.
-
Drugs seized by OPP during Simcoe, Ont. search warrant
Two people are facing numerous charges after OPP discovered drugs and weapons inside a Simcoe, Ont. address.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
-
Mask mandate up for discussion at special Friday WRDSB meeting
There could soon be an answer as to whether Waterloo Region District School Board will have a mask mandate after March Break.
-
‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
Northern Ontario
-
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
-
With mask mandates easing, experts say choosing to wear one may be seen as making a statement
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
-
A Bowen family tradition continues in Sudbury
The familiar voice of Joe Bowen calling a game locally was heard Wednesday night at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
More winter weather is headed towards the capital and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate returns to highest in Canada: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in Windsor has moved back into the top spot the country.
-
List of summer festivals, fairs and events grows in Windsor-Essex
After two “un-fair” summers in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19 restrictions, festivals, fairs and events are scheduled to return in full force this year.
-
Police dog helps nab Chatham man after break-in and theft
Chatham-Kent police say the canine unit helped find a man wanted for a break-in and vehicle theft.
Barrie
-
Premier Ford to make announcement at Barrie hospital
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Barrie on Friday to make an announcement from the region's largest hospital.
-
'It's scary here,' Ukrainian woman with ties to Barrie, Ont. wants to return amid invasion
A Ukrainian woman with ties to Barrie, Ont. wants to return to Canada as the Russian invasion intensifies.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow expected to fall on parts of Grey Bruce
Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on parts of Grey Bruce Saturday morning and into the night.
Atlantic
-
'There's a lot more work that needs to be done': Families, lawyers keeping a close eye on shooting inquiry
Bonnie Oliver and her family are among a number of those affected by Nova Scotia’s April 2020 tragedy who live outside of the province. She says she’s fighting for a legacy for her loved ones as best she can, all the way from her Red Deer, Alta., home.
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported on Thursday fewer than 1,000 non-ICU hospital patients with COVID-19.
-
Estimated $250K in fentanyl and cash seized after man found unresponsive in vehicle in southern Alta.
A 25-year-old man from Brocket, Alta. faces a drug trafficking charge following a complaint a driver had passed out in a running vehicle in the town of Fort Macleod.
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furniture
Other customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Adverse conditions prompt school and highway closures Friday
Classrooms are dark and school buses parked again in many parts of southern Manitoba Friday morning.
-
new
new | Opposition parties in Fort Whyte by-election questioning grant given to Good Local
The NDP candidate in the Fort Whyte by-election is raising questions about a provincial grant given to a company owned by the Progressive Conservative candidate. Trudy Schroeder was referring to a provincial grant given to P.C. candidate Obby Khan’s company, ‘Good Local.’
-
Whiteout conditions shut down stretch of McGillivray Blvd.: WPS
Blustery conditions have shut down traffic on a busy Winnipeg roadway.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 200 people died in B.C. of illicit drug overdoses in January, latest data shows
The first report for the year into illicit drug toxicity in B.C. revealed more than 200 people died in January.
-
B.C. lifts mask mandate for nearly all indoor public spaces
British Columbia is marking a major milestone in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy in the province, after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
2 men suspected of 3 robberies in 3 days, Abbotsford police say
Police in Abbotsford have released surveillance images of two suspects they say may be responsible for a string of three robbery attempts in three days.
Edmonton
-
'We have to be prudent': Kenney warns municipalities that high oil prices won’t prompt big spending
'Let’s not start spending at a rate of revenues that we do not have and are unreliable,' he said.
-
'We don’t have staff': Community disability services workers speak up over pay, staffing issues
Almost 30 per cent of respondents to a survey by the Alberta Disability Works Association said they were working two or more jobs in order to make a living wage.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.