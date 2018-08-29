

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





South Simcoe Police have charged a 26-year-old man after spotting a car with a fake stick-on instead of an Ontario licence plate.

In a tweet, police said that they stopped the Bradford resident on Holland Street on Sunday. He had a white sticker that looked like an Ontario license plate on the front bumper of his blue BMW.

Sgt. Dave Phillips, from South Simcoe Police’s Traffic Unit, said the fake licence plate was spotted by an officer on patrol “doing targeted traffic enforcement.”

“There is a new trend where owners of high end vehicles get their licence plate scanned, make a sticker and put it on their vehicles in lieu of an MTO plate.”

Phillips said that it is fairly easy for officers to recognize a sticker copy of a licence plate compared to a legitimate, metal one.

The driver has been charged with failing to display two plates under the Highway Traffic Act. A first offence typically yields an $85 fine, but Simcoe police say this was the fourth time the same man is facing these charges.

“Because the driver has had previous offences for plate violations, the officer used his discretion to issue a summons to send the driver to court,” Phillips said.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in September.

It is mandatory in Ontario to have a licence plate on both the front and back bumpers of a vehicle.