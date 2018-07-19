

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel paramedics say a missing five-year-old boy who disappeared from his home in Brampton early this morning has been located with life-threatening injuries.

The child, according to police, was last seen by his mother in his room at around 2 a.m. at a home in the area of McHardy Court and McMurchy Avenue.

When the child’s mother woke up at around 6 a.m., police said the child was gone and the front door was open.

The boy was located shortly before 7 a.m.

"Once we got the phone call our officers flooded the area and that included uniform patrol and canine officers. At around 6:59 this morning the missing boy was located near some rail tracks not too far from his residence," Const. Harinder Sohi told CP24 Thursday morning.

"He does have some injuries. We did call paramedics and he is being transported to a hospital. As far as what the injuries are, I just don’t have that information as of yet."

Paramedics later confirmed to CP24 that the boy was taken to Brampton Civic Hospital in life-threatening condition. The child, paramedics added, sustained head injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

"As far as the circumstances of how he went missing or what happened, we don’t know yet," Sohi added. "We will be interviewing the mom later on and we’ll be looking for any video in the area and try to speak to witnesses who might have seen what happened."