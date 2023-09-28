Toronto

    • Boy transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in east end

    A Toronto paramedic's uniform is shown. A Toronto paramedic's uniform is shown.

    A boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening.

    The collision occurred in the Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road area shortly before 6:30 p.m.

    Toronto paramedics say the boy's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News