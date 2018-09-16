

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A boy has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in The Junction on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Dundas Street West and Gilmour Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was transported from the scene of the crash to The Hospital for Sick Children in potentially life-threatening condition but police later said he was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene. Officers said they do not have any information regarding which direction the vehicle fled but added that it is a white SUV.

Roads were blocked off in the area to accomodate a police investigation but they have since reopened.