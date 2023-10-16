Boy suffers minor injuries after being struck by driver in Brampton

Toronto

    An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    A boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

    According to Peel police, the collision happened at around 2:25 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street.

    Upon arrival, responding officers learned that a male youth had been struck and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Peel Regional Police Service said.

    Police said that the driver remained on the scene. They were uninjured.

