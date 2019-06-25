Boy seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Stockyards District
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:50PM EDT
A boy believed to be around 11 years old has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near the city's Stockyards District on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the child was riding his bike around Weston Road and Northland Avenue sometime before 4:30 p.m. when the incident occured.
Toronto paramedics said the child has been transported to a pediatric trauma centre for treatment.
The driver involved remained at the scene.
Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.