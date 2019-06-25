

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A boy believed to be around 11 years old has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near the city's Stockyards District on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the child was riding his bike around Weston Road and Northland Avenue sometime before 4:30 p.m. when the incident occured.

Toronto paramedics said the child has been transported to a pediatric trauma centre for treatment.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.