Boy rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Thorncliffe Park

An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park on Thursday evening.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.