Boy rushed to hospital with no vital signs after trying to climb on moving Toronto subway

A boy is being transported to hospital without vital signs after hitting his head attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car, police say.

The incident happened at Warden Station just after 6 p.m., according to Toronto police.

The boy was reportedly trying to climb on top of a moving subway when he struck his head. He is being transported to the hospital via emergency run, police said.

While being assessed on the scene, the boy was reported to have no vital signs.

Subway cars are not travelling eastbound from Victoria Park at this time. Shuttle buses will be running from Victoria Park to Kennedy Road.

This is a developing story. More to come...