Boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto

A boy is dead after a fatal shooting in Pickering Sunday night.

Durham police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kingston and Valleyfarm roads in Pickering at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Once on scene, officers located a male with life-threatening injuries. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, police confirmed the male, who was under the age of 18, had succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over carriage of the investigation, police say. Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.