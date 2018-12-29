

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A teenage boy was taken to hospital on Friday night following a stabbing near Victoria Park Station.

The incident occurred near the east-end transit station area at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police on scene, a suspect attempted to rob a teen before pulling a knife on him.

The victim was stabbed and later located along a pathway around the bus bay area.

The teen was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect likely fled the area on foot.

Forensic officers were spotted collecting evidence at the scene on Friday night.