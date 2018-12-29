Boy injured after stabbing near Victoria Park Station
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 6:55AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 10:38AM EST
A teenage boy was taken to hospital on Friday night following a stabbing near Victoria Park Station.
The incident occurred near the east-end transit station area at around 8:30 p.m.
According to police on scene, a suspect attempted to rob a teen before pulling a knife on him.
The victim was stabbed and later located along a pathway around the bus bay area.
The teen was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect likely fled the area on foot.
Forensic officers were spotted collecting evidence at the scene on Friday night.