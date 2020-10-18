Advertisement
Boy injured after being shot with pellet gun in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 8:28AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 18, 2020 8:29AM EDT
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- A boy was taken to hospital after being shot with a pellet gun in Rexdale Saturday night, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male patient to a local hospital and described his injuries as not serious.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.