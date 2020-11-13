Advertisement
Boy in life-threatening condition after fall through skylight of North York school
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 6:17PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 6:19PM EST
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- A 14-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling through a skylight at a school in North York.
Emergency crews were called to Victoria Park Collegiate in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said the boy was transported to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
