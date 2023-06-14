Boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while riding electric scooter in Brampton

A boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

Police received multiple emergency calls shortly before 4:30 p.m. from the area of Sugarhill and Orangegrove drives.

Police say preliminary information suggests the boy, believed to be around 12 or 13 years old, was riding an electric scooter on the roadway when he was struck by a black Nissan Altima.

The boy was initially transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but has since been transferred to a trauma centre where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The boy is believed to have been alone when he was struck. Investigators are asking any witnesses to contact police.